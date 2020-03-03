 
Belgium’s population should reach 12.7 million by 2070
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 03 March, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s population should reach 12.7 million by 2070...
In Photos: Americans in Belgium vote for Super...
Coronavirus: ‘500 to 700 people in intensive care...
Brussels Airlines further reduces services to Italy...
Brussels Airlines sues hacker who flew to New...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 03 March 2020
    Belgium’s population should reach 12.7 million by 2070
    In Photos: Americans in Belgium vote for Super Tuesday
    Coronavirus: ‘500 to 700 people in intensive care in a worst-case scenario’
    Brussels Airlines further reduces services to Italy
    Brussels Airlines sues hacker who flew to New York for free
    Coronavirus: the Netherlands reaches 24 confirmed cases
    Over 2600 people died by euthanasia in 2019
    Sick people, ‘stay at home, I mean it,’ says Maggie De Block
    Coronavirus could speed up air transport mergers
    Apple to pay up to $500 million for slowing down iPhones
    Air quality in Brussels ‘now meets EU standards,’ new figures show
    Europe’s highest credit rated companies have more women in charge
    European Parliament suspends visits as coronavirus spreads 
    UN and Smurfette to fight for women’s rights in Atomium
    Coronavirus: Infection confirmed in Flemish school
    STIB wants 2,000 testers for new mobility app
    Belgian tourism reeling as coronavirus fears plague travellers
    ‘Stockholm Declaration’ wants general 30 km/h speed limit in 140 countries
    Calls to make homophobia complaints anonymous to fight underreporting
    Coronavirus: 5 new cases confirmed in Belgium on Monday night
    View more

    Belgium’s population should reach 12.7 million by 2070

    Tuesday, 03 March 2020
    © Belga

    Belgium’s population will increase by 11% in the next 50 years, reaching 12.7 million by 2070, according to the latest demographic forecast published by the National Planning Office.

    The new projections for 2019-2070 are lower than a previous forecast, issued in January 2019, which was 13.2 million.

    By 2070, the fertility rate will be 1.7 per woman, a figure that was adjusted slightly in the absence of growth in the current number of births.

    Children born in 2070 will live longer, with a life expectancy of 89.7 years for women and 88.1 years for men countrywide: 87.9 years for women and 86.4 years for men in Wallonia; 88.9 for women and 86.8 for men in Brussels; and 90.8 years for women and 89.2 years for men in Flanders.

    International migration, which has increased since the years 2000 due to factors such as the expansion of the EU, also plays a role in the Planning Office’s latest demographic projections. However, net migration is expected to go down by 2030, when it will be at the same level as in the early 2000s – about 20,000 persons per year.

    Meanwhile, in recent years, Brussels has been facing an outward migration of families with young children wishing to settle in a less urban environment.

    Due to the ageing of the baby boomer generation, the segment of the population aged 67 years and above will go from 17% in 2019 to 24% in 2070. From 2030 onward, Belgium will have more people above the age of 67 years than those below the age of 17, the Planning Office said.

    Finally, single-parent households will increase from 35% in 2019 to 40% in 2070.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job