 
Pay more attention to cyclists and pedestrians, say the Flemish
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 08 March, 2020
Latest News:
New home found for Sister’s House homeless migrant...
Britons in Europe feel confused and abandoned...
Pay more attention to cyclists and pedestrians, say...
International Women’s Rights Day, and women in Belgium...
EU-Turkish asylum and immigration agreement “dead”...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 08 March 2020
    New home found for Sister’s House homeless migrant shelter
    Britons in Europe feel confused and abandoned
    Pay more attention to cyclists and pedestrians, say the Flemish
    International Women’s Rights Day, and women in Belgium demonstrate
    EU-Turkish asylum and immigration agreement “dead”
    Letting students sleep late gives improved results
    Brussels’ Leopold-II tunnel will be renamed after a woman
    Coronavirus: 169 confirmed cases in Belgium
    Women drivers have fewer accidents and get fewer tickets
    Customs raid night shops, all but one breaking the law
    Coronavirus: Eurovision organisers explore alternatives for this year’s contest
    EU battling migration crisis with Turkey on two fronts
    This winter was Europe’s hottest ever
    Flemish company develops own mouth masks following shortage
    Coronavirus: Brussels Airlines launches flexible rebooking options
    Blokker unions call for clarity on fraud accusations against new owner
    Coronavirus: shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange drop over 3%
    Chinese restaurant in Bruges refuses Asian clients ‘because of coronavirus’
    Over 75% of francophone Belgians want to keep marching for climate
    In Brussels, a sneeze tells a different story
    View more

    Pay more attention to cyclists and pedestrians, say the Flemish

    Sunday, 08 March 2020
    © VAB

    The rules on road traffic need to be adapted to give more precedence to more vulnerable road users, according to the motoring organisation VAB.

    The VAB polled some 3,000 people in Brussels and Flanders, and asked them to rank five types of road user in order of how the rules ought to take account of their situation.

    Among Flemish respondents, the order was pedestrian, cyclist, tram, bus and in last place the car.

    Brussels differed slightly, in part because cycling is not as common in the capital, and in part thanks to what the VAB describes as “excellent public transport”. The order in Brussels was pedestrian, bus, tram, cyclist and car.

    Among the measures the poll tackled was the situation at crossroads. Both cyclists and motorists are in favour of creating conflict-free crossings – where for example drivers have to wait to turn right while cyclists are allowed to ride straight on.

    Drivers in the poll said they would be willing to wait longer at the lights to allow a conflict-free situation for cyclists – 88% in favour in Flanders, and 77% in Brussels.

    Flemish people polled were in favour of all manner of accommodations for cyclists. One of those is the cycle freeway – roads where cyclists have priority, where cars are limited to 30 km/h and may not overtake a cyclist.

    Public authorities are also in favour of cycle freeways, with nine out of ten saying they planned to create more in the coming years.

    Other measures supported include broader cycle paths, and more bridges and tunnels for cyclists at dangerous junctions.

    In order to create new and broader cycle paths, a large minority of those polled (40%) said they would be willing to give up one lane of the road, while others suggested losing parking spaces, or narrowing footpaths.

    Finally, there was broad support for a range of measures concerning electric bicycles, including an obligatory training, a compulsory helmet and a speed limit on cycle paths, with 37% in favour of a limit of 35km/h, and 44% going for 20km/h.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job