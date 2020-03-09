First case of coronavirus in UCLouvain...

An assistant of the faculty of bio-engineering of UCLouvain has tested positive for Covid-19 (coronavirus) after having been in contact with people recently returned from Italy, the university said Monday morning in a press release.

The person is well and was isolated as soon as the first symptoms appeared, the university said, saying it has taken measures to limit the spread of the virus.

A follow-up is being carried out with the employees who have been in contact with the person who tested positive.

Additionally, teaching and work premises used by this person since the time of his infection have been identified. These premises and the other workplaces concerned will undergo professional cleaning, specified UCLouvain.

The university authorities took the opportunity to remind the university community of the hygiene instructions recommended by the FPS Public Health, “which remain the best way to protect oneself”, said Rector Vincent Blondel and General Administrator Dominique Opfergelt. Among these measures, it is recommended to wash your hands often, to cover your nose and mouth with a disposable handkerchief when coughing or sneezing, and to avoid social gestures that favour the spread of the virus such as shaking hands or kissing.

Before this first case was reported on the Louvain-la-Neuve campus, a coronavirus management cell had been created, as well as contact points to answer questions from the university community.

A web page was also set up to remind people of these preventive measures and to keep staff and students informed of the situation.

