 
First case of coronavirus in UCLouvain
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 09 March, 2020
Latest News:
First case of coronavirus in UCLouvain...
Coronavirus spread ‘limited’ in Belgium for now, say...
Federal government: Is this the day for a...
European School closes for two days due to...
First hybrid cats authorised as pets in Brussels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 09 March 2020
    First case of coronavirus in UCLouvain
    Coronavirus spread ‘limited’ in Belgium for now, say health authorities
    Federal government: Is this the day for a breakthrough?
    European School closes for two days due to infected parent
    First hybrid cats authorised as pets in Brussels region
    Coronavirus: GPs call for Crisis Commission
    Parliamentary Commission to look into Boris Johnson’s luxury holiday
    EU auditors: No step-change in urban mobility despite EU funding
    Italy-style mass quarantine “makes little sense” for Belgium
    Belgium at forefront on ‘sustainable investments’
    Brussels low-emissions vehicle zone could be against the law
    Coronavirus: Chinese exports drop dramatically
    Coronavirus hits 200 cases in Belgium
    Three Saudi princes arrested
    New home found for Sister’s House homeless migrant shelter
    Britons in Europe feel confused and abandoned
    Pay more attention to cyclists and pedestrians, say the Flemish
    International Women’s Rights Day, and women in Belgium demonstrate
    EU-Turkish asylum and immigration agreement “dead”
    Letting students sleep late gives improved results
    View more

    First case of coronavirus in UCLouvain

    Monday, 09 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    An assistant of the faculty of bio-engineering of UCLouvain has tested positive for Covid-19 (coronavirus) after having been in contact with people recently returned from Italy, the university said Monday morning in a press release.

    The person is well and was isolated as soon as the first symptoms appeared, the university said, saying it has taken measures to limit the spread of the virus.

    A follow-up is being carried out with the employees who have been in contact with the person who tested positive.

    Related News

    Additionally, teaching and work premises used by this person since the time of his infection have been identified. These premises and the other workplaces concerned will undergo professional cleaning, specified UCLouvain.

    The university authorities took the opportunity to remind the university community of the hygiene instructions recommended by the FPS Public Health, “which remain the best way to protect oneself”, said Rector Vincent Blondel and General Administrator Dominique Opfergelt. Among these measures, it is recommended to wash your hands often, to cover your nose and mouth with a disposable handkerchief when coughing or sneezing, and to avoid social gestures that favour the spread of the virus such as shaking hands or kissing.

    Before this first case was reported on the Louvain-la-Neuve campus, a coronavirus management cell had been created, as well as contact points to answer questions from the university community.

    A web page was also set up to remind people of these preventive measures and to keep staff and students informed of the situation.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job