 
Coronavirus: Limited economic impact for now, but things could get worse
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 09 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: European Parliament cuts plenary session in Brussels...
Coronavirus: Limited economic impact for now, but things...
Belgium requested 60 extraditions in 2019...
Coronavirus: Belgium enters ‘enhanced Phase 2’...
European Commission: First 100 days with focus on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 09 March 2020
    Coronavirus: European Parliament cuts plenary session in Brussels short
    Coronavirus: Limited economic impact for now, but things could get worse
    Belgium requested 60 extraditions in 2019
    Coronavirus: Belgium enters ‘enhanced Phase 2’
    European Commission: First 100 days with focus on political priorities
    Coronavirus: ‘We must choose who to treat,’ says Italian doctor
    Hungary only EU member state ranked as partly free
    Coronavirus: first two deaths in Germany
    Coronavirus: UK supermarkets ration toilet roll, sanitiser
    International School of Brussels closes due to coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Global infection tally rises to 110,000
    Parti Socialiste headquarters shut down after member tests positive for coronavirus
    Red Cross to support Brussels, Liège hospitals in coronavirus screenings
    Volunteers offered €4,000 to be infected with the coronavirus
    Famous Belgian lawyer does not hire women because of #MeToo
    Video surfaces of officer hitting female protester at Women’s Day march
    Coronavirus detected at NATO Brussels HQ
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 239 confirmed cases
    The importance of practical business and corporate strategy
    Brussels’ Women’s Day march tainted by police violence reports
    View more

    Coronavirus: Limited economic impact for now, but things could get worse

    Monday, 09 March 2020
    © Belga

    The negative effects of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) on the economy are probably limited for now, but things could get worse in the second quarter of the year, Belgium’s national bank, BNB, notes in its latest Business Cycle Monitor, published on Monday.

    Assessing the economic impact of Covid-19 proves to be a complex task since most available short-term indicators do not yet reflect its recent appearance in Europe, the BNB explained in a press release. In the first quarter, the negative incidence on growth is still being assessed as limited, but it could worsen in the second quarter if severe containment measures were to be taken or if supply-chain problems were to lead to production stoppages in manufacturing, the BNB stressed.

    The Bank expects Belgium’s economy to grow by 0.2% in the first quarter of 2020, after experiencing 0.4% growth in the final quarter of last year, against the background of a slowdown in corporate investments and investments in residential real estate, while private and public consumption should remain robust.

    However, the BNB warns that its Business Cycle Monitor was finalised on 6 March, before this weekend’s decision by the Italian Government to quarantine millions of people in the north of the country, an unprecedented decision affecting a large part of the Italian economy.

    Since Italy is Belgium’s sixth largest trading partner, accounting for close to 5% of its total exports, the move stands to have a greater impact on export demand and increases the possibility that the first quarter’s growth forecast may need to be reviewed downward, the bank cautioned.

    “More importantly,” it added, “prospects for the second quarter are currently much worse.”

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job