 
Belgian Pride to introduce diversity scan for corporate sponsors
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian Pride to introduce diversity scan for corporate...
UCLouvain suspends all student events as a precautionary...
EU to suspend ‘ghost flight’ rules due to...
As coronavirus grips EU, how is Belgium responding?...
Brussels cancels all concerts with over 1,000 people...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 11 March 2020
    Belgian Pride to introduce diversity scan for corporate sponsors
    UCLouvain suspends all student events as a precautionary measure
    EU to suspend ‘ghost flight’ rules due to coronavirus
    As coronavirus grips EU, how is Belgium responding?
    Brussels cancels all concerts with over 1,000 people
    ‘Stairway to Heaven’ by Led Zeppelin is not plagiarised, court rules
    Coronavirus: lockdown lifted at quarantined Tenerife hotel
    Do shared e-scooters pollute more than cars in Brussels?
    Coronavirus: First patient in Congo is Belgian citizen
    Austria (mostly) closes border to travellers coming from Italy
    Coronavirus: Belgium to cancel indoor events with over 1,000 people
    Europe’s airports could see 187 million fewer passengers in 2020
    Belgium officially advises against travel to Italy
    Emergency 1722 activated ahead of heavy rainfall
    Diesel and petrol to become cheaper on Wednesday
    Classical and experimental music at Klarafestival
    No breakthrough in EU – Turkish dialogue
    Belgium in Brief: Coronavirus Concerns, 28 New Cases
    Airlines forced to keep flying half-empty planes to secure rights
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 267 confirmed cases
    View more

    Belgian Pride to introduce diversity scan for corporate sponsors

    Wednesday, 11 March 2020
    © Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga

    Belgian Pride, the country’s largest event for the LGBT+ community, is to screen companies and organisation wishing to sponsor the event according to how they practice diversity within the company.

    This year’s event is due to take place on 23 May. Before then, any corporate entity that wishes to be connected to the event will have to undergo a screening process.

    The “diversity scan” will be carried out by the Flemish non-profit Kliq, and by Arc-en-ciel Wallonie on the French-speaking side.

    With this test, we wish to avoid pink-washing,” commented Pride co-organiser Laurent Mallet, referring to the process of a company allying itself to LGBT causes simply in order to top into the lucrative “pink” market.

    “We no longer wish to work with brands, but with employers in Belgium who work towards inclusion, both in their human resources policy and in their internal and external communications.”

    The scan takes three forms according to the size of the enterprise. Small businesses with fewer than 20 employees are allowed to self-scan by filling out a questionnaire.

    Companies with between 20 and 250 employees will be charged €1,250 to have the scan carried out by one of the two non-profits.

    And larger companies with more than 250 employees will undergo the full scan, including an examination of their international communications.

    Questions to be answered in the scan include matter such as recruitment policy and non-discrimination, external communications and issues such as inclusive pronouns and (in French) the use of default masculine nouns and pronouns, and contacts with external suppliers on the matter of diversity.

    The scan will also be applied to political parties who wish to be allied with the Pride event.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

     

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job