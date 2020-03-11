 
Revenge porn faces five years in prison and fine of €15,000 under new law
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: 2 more deaths confirmed in Belgium...
Man attacked, accused of causing coronavirus in Belgium...
21 new professions in high demand include welder...
Revenge porn faces five years in prison and...
‘Unnoticed’ coronavirus cases confirmed at the Dutch/Belgian border...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 11 March 2020
    Coronavirus: 2 more deaths confirmed in Belgium
    Man attacked, accused of causing coronavirus in Belgium
    21 new professions in high demand include welder and pastry chef
    Revenge porn faces five years in prison and fine of €15,000 under new law
    ‘Unnoticed’ coronavirus cases confirmed at the Dutch/Belgian border
    KU Leuven begins online classes ‘as much as possible’
    Wallonia bans nursing home visits, Flanders doesn’t 
    What we know about the first coronavirus death in Belgium
    Four people quarantined on a cruise ship docked in Zeebrugge
    EU comes up with €25 billion in aid for companies during Covid crisis
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 314 confirmed cases
    Amazon launches in the Netherlands, and eyes Belgian market
    Coronavirus: Belgian venues begin to cancel concerts
    Council of State scraps 27 export licences for arms to Saudi Arabia
    Coronavirus: first death confirmed in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Ryanair suspends recruitment
    Belgian Pride to introduce diversity scan for corporate sponsors
    Belgium in Brief: First Coronavirus Death, Amazon Approaches
    UCLouvain suspends all student events as a precautionary measure
    EU to suspend ‘ghost flight’ rules due to coronavirus
    View more

    Revenge porn faces five years in prison and fine of €15,000 under new law

    Wednesday, 11 March 2020
    Vanessa Matx (cdH), who proposed the bill

    The justice committee of the federal parliament has given a second reading to a bill intended to punish the publication of so-called “revenge porn”.

    The bill proposed by cdH would sanction the publication of intimate photographs of a person without that person’s consent. The offence is usually committed by a former sexual partner in possession of photos, hence the name.

    The publication is considered aggravated if it is carried out for the purposes of vengeance, or for financial gain. The offence will carry a possible prison term of six months to five years, as well as a fine of up to €15,000.

    The bill was passed by the committee with only two abstentions, both by Vlaams Belang.

    The new law also provides for a judge of the tribunal of first instance to order an immediate withdrawal or masking of the offending photographs, even before the case itself is judged. However, it is not certain if such a court order can always be enforced, depending on the jurisdiction in which it was published.

    The judge’s order allows the person who posted the photos, the owner of the site or the internet provider a period of six hours in which to take down the photos. The institute for equality between women and men is also empowered to bring legal action against the poster with the consent of the victim.

    At present, it is very difficult to force the removal of such images,” said Vanessa Matz (cdH), author of the bill.

    Thanks to this proposal, the distributor or publisher is to be held responsible if they fail to carry out the orders of a judge. The attack on the honour of the victim in such cases is very grave, and can ruin a person’s life. The cases of harassment that can result from such intolerable conduct have to be combatted with the utmost vigour, so as to protect victims to the maximum.”

    Having passed a second reading in committee, the bill now has to be approved by a plenary session of parliament, which is expected to take place before Easter.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job