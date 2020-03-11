 
Coronavirus: A quarter of all flights at Brussels Airport cancelled
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020
    Wednesday, 11 March 2020
    Coronavirus: A quarter of all flights at Brussels Airport cancelled
    Coronavirus: A quarter of all flights at Brussels Airport cancelled

    Wednesday, 11 March 2020
    © Belga

    Close to a quarter of flights scheduled for Wednesday at Brussels Airport have been cancelled, due mainly to the novel Coronavirus epidemic.

    A similar portion of the flights had already been cancelled on Tuesday, and the airport expected many airlines to take announce further cutbacks in the coming weeks.

    Most of the cancellations were linked to the Coronavirus, Airport Spokesperson Ihsane Chioua Lekhli explained. Demand has dropped due to the spread of the virus, especially for business trips.

    Many flights to and from Italy have been scrapped. On Wednesday, only one-third of all such flights were programmed.

    On a normal weekday, Brussels Airport handles about 600 flights, 300 inbound and 300 outbound ones.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

