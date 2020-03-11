 
Travellers stranded by Thomas Cook begin to be reimbursed
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020
    Wednesday, 11 March 2020
    Travellers stranded by Thomas Cook begin to be reimbursed

    Wednesday, 11 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Close to 25,000 travellers left stranded when the Thomas Cook tour operator went bankrupt in late September have since been reimbursed, the Travel Guarantee Fund, GFG, said on Wednesday.

    The fund, which is processing the reimbursement claims, disclosed that it had already paid out over €15 million.

    Over half of the claims have been processed, according to GFG Director Mark De Vriendt. Those still under review are for people who were to have travelled at a later date, up to late December 2020.

    The Fund’s Claim Centre is on target for its goal of completing the vast majority of claims by May, the director added.

    Thomas Cook filed for bankruptcy in late September in Belgium, after its British mother company went bust. The GFG, which was created and is financed by the air travel sector, was then activated to repatriate some 13,000 travellers blocked abroad. It later reimbursed those who had cancelled their trips because of the bankruptcy.

    The fund paid out its first reimbursements to Thomas Cook travellers in late November.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

