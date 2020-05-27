 
Belgian hospitality industry will not reopen before 8 June
Wednesday, 27 May, 2020
    Belgian hospitality industry will not reopen before 8 June

    Wednesday, 27 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s hotel, restaurant and café sectors will not see any reopenings before 8 June, Economy Minister Nathalie Muylle told the House Committee on Wednesday.

    Muylle was questioned following statements by Interior Minister Pieter De Crem that caused a stir on Sunday. De Crem seemed to consider the possibility of reopening café terraces before 8 June, the date set for phase 3 of the deconfinement. 

    “The first possible date is and remains 8 June. I have no signal today of an early date,” Muylle clarified.

    The minister said she was aware that the sector needs to know the conditions for its revival well in advance. Even if there are stages, they want a comprehensive plan that gives prospects to the whole sector.

    Consultations are currently ongoing among the federal government, the Group of Experts for an Exit Strategy (GEES), the Regions and the sector’s federations. The Economic Risk Management Group (ERMG) has also been asked for advice.

