 
Belgium considers keeping shops open 7 days a week
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 26 June, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium considers keeping shops open 7 days a...
‘Sorry, my mic was on’: Flemish councillor resigns...
What Phase 4 means for your summer...
Brussels Airlines will cut 25% of workforce due...
Brussels Mobility minister questions legitimacy of public transport...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 26 June 2020
    Belgium considers keeping shops open 7 days a week
    ‘Sorry, my mic was on’: Flemish councillor resigns over xenophobic hot mic incident
    What Phase 4 means for your summer
    Brussels Airlines will cut 25% of workforce due to coronavirus
    Brussels Mobility minister questions legitimacy of public transport fear study
    Man who stabbed mayor of Bruges to be examined by psychiatrist
    €300 voucher for hospital workers comes under fire
    STIB: after lockdown dip, transport use in Brussels will return to normal
    Belgium sees major rise in alcohol locks on cars
    ‘Lowest point’ of economic crisis probably passed, ECB President says
    Belgium in Brief: Afraid Of The Metro
    Courts reject appeal of Belgian murderer convicted with racist motive
    Red Cross issues guidelines to beat the heatwave
    Belgium strips Islamic State returnee of Belgian nationality
    Some good news to take you into the weekend
    Belgium averages 89 infections per day, epidemic is slowing down
    Disney restyles controversial ride to honour first black princess
    Congo arrests three Belgians over racist comments about Brussels mayor
    High Council for Justice: fighting sexual violence an absolute priority
    Patients hold two nurses hostage in Antwerp psychiatric centre
    View more

    Belgium considers keeping shops open 7 days a week

    Friday, 26 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A bill to suspend the obligation for businesses to close shop one day a week until the end of the year was tabled by Flemish liberal party Open VLD.

    Most stores were forced to close between March 18 and May 11 as part of the government’s far-reaching measures to combat the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    Since their reopening, businesses are still suffering shortfalls due to health safety measures, said liberal MPs Kathleen Verhelst and Robby De Caluwé. The goal of this bill is to partially compensate for the losses incurred as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

    Related Articles

     

    The weekly rest day for businesses consists of an uninterrupted 24-hour closure period starting either at 5 a.m. or 1 p.m. and ending the next day at the same time. It must remain the same for at least six months, and doesn’t need to fall on a Sunday.

    Besides the financial benefit, shops will be able to better guarantee social distancing between customers by the extra time slots the new working day would free up.

    “For many businesses, making a good turnover on what is left of the year is a matter of life and death,” the two elected representatives argue.

    The Brussels Times