De Lijn management and labour union closer to agreement

Unions and management of De Lijn have reached a declaration of intent on a new collective labour agreement for 2019-2020, the Flemish public transport company announced in a press release.

The unions will now present the documents to their base. The aim is to have the accord signed by 24 September and present it to the Board of Directors on 2 October.

The declaration of intent provides for an increase in the workers’ purchasing power from 1 September, along with 210-euro eco-cheques, which will enable De Lijn to attain the wage norm of 1.1% set by the inter-professional agreement.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times