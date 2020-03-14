 
Pregnant women and very small children no longer considered at risk
Saturday, 14 March, 2020
    Pregnant women and very small children no longer considered at risk

    Sunday, 15 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The public health institute Sciensano updated the procedures GPs and hospitals have to follow on Friday. 

    These updates include pregnant women and children under six months old no longer being considered at risk “due to new information on Covid-19.” 

    Contrary to previous recommendations, health professionals are now allowed to work while wearing a mask when they have mild symptoms and no fever. Sciensano says this mask can be worn for eight hours. 

    A Coronavirus test and self-isolation at home are only required when the person also has a fever. 

    Anyone with an acute respiratory tract infection that doesn’t work in the health sector must contact their doctor, but a conformation test is no longer necessary. Non-essential social contact must be avoided.  

    All Sciensano’s procedures and recommendations can be found on https://epidemio.wiv-isp.be/ID/Pages/2019-nCoV_procedures.aspx. Children suffering from certain diseases must be kept off school. The list of these illnesses can be found at https://epidemio.wiv-isp.be/ID/Documents/Covid19/COVID-19_procedure_paeds_FR.pdf. 

      Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

     

