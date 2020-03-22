 
Monday, 23 March, 2020
    Coronavirus: Netherlands death toll rises to 179

    Sunday, 22 March 2020
    Credit: © Belga

    One hundred and seventy-nine people have died from the coronavirus in the Netherlands to date, according to a new report.

    On Saturday alone, 43 more people died from Covid-19, the Rijksinstituut voor Volksgezondheid en Milieu (RIVM) reported on Sunday. The age of the deceased ranges from 57 to 97 years.

    The Dutch government is now pressing towards its population to avoid contaminations, while the Dutch railways now recommend that the public should only travel when strictly necessary and maintain a distance of at least 1.5 metres from all other travellers.

    Citizens have also all received a message on their mobile phones urging them to stay at home.

    On Saturday, with the good weather, the country’s parks, beaches and nature reserves were stormed by the public, increasing the risk of interpersonal contamination.

    The Brussels Times

