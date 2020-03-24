London’s tubes still crowded despite lockdown...

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has spoken out against the fact that many people are still travelling by tube, although strict lockdown measures are in force to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“I cannot emphasise it enough: we have to stop any non-essential use of public transport immediately,” Khan wrote on Twitter.

Images of crowded carriages were circulated on the web this Tuesday morning. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a national lockdown on Monday evening, requesting the British stay at home as much as possible.

“Ignoring these rules means more lives lost,” Khan warned, according to reports in the UK press.

Going out is only authorised for the purchasing of food, responding to medical needs, exercising once a day or going to work if working from home is really not an option.

The Brussels Times