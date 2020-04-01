 
Coronavirus leads to unreliable weather forecasts
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 01 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus leads to unreliable weather forecasts...
Coronavirus: mortgage and business loan deferrals announced...
How Belgium has rallied against the coronavirus pandemic...
Where are Belgium’s coronavirus cases?...
Is loss of taste and smell a Coronavirus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 01 April 2020
    Coronavirus leads to unreliable weather forecasts
    Coronavirus: mortgage and business loan deferrals announced
    How Belgium has rallied against the coronavirus pandemic
    Where are Belgium’s coronavirus cases?
    Is loss of taste and smell a Coronavirus symptom?
    Coronavirus slowdown in Belgium is ‘confirmed,’ says epidemiologist
    Coronavirus: Death toll in Belgium reaches 828
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels Vs. 5G
    EU imposes partial arms embargo on Libya to stop civil war
    April 1: here’s what changes, seriously
    Coronavirus: China counts 1,367 asymptomatic cases
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 13,964 confirmed cases
    Europe’s coronavirus death toll tops 30,000
    Where can you get 5G in Belgium?
    Belgium wants to freeze forced bankruptcies
    European stock exchanges start in the red
    Brussels’ health minister self-isolates with coronavirus symptoms
    Coronavirus: hundreds of ventilators arrive in Belgium
    Coronavirus: King Baudouin Foundation donates €5 million
    Coronavirus: Belgian children go on a (teddy) bear hunt
    View more

    Coronavirus leads to unreliable weather forecasts

    Wednesday, 01 April 2020
    Weather predictions are already being affected by the new coronavirus. Credit: Pixabay

    The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) fears that the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic will impact the accuracy of weather predictions around the world.

    “Entire parts of the observing system, such as satellite components and many terrestrial networks, are partially or fully automated,” the organisation said in a press release on Wednesday. “They should therefore continue to operate without significant degradation for several weeks, or even longer in some cases. However, if the pandemic lasts longer than a few weeks, the lack of repair, maintenance and supply work, as well as the lack of redeployments, will become an increasing concern.”

    They pointed out that the reduction in air traffic is affecting measurements, as “in-flight measurements of ambient temperature and wind speed and direction are a very important source of information for both weather prediction and climate monitoring.”

    Although the quality of forecasts has not yet suffered significantly, “the decline in the availability of aircraft weather observations continues and is spreading, so we can expect a gradual decline in forecast reliability,” said Lars Peter Riishojgaard, WMO Measurement Infrastructure Specialist.

    Related Articles

     

    “The same is true if the decrease in surface-based weather observations continues, in particular if the COVID-19 outbreak starts to more widely impact the ability of observers to do their job in large parts of the developing world,” Riishjgaard said. In these countries, “the transition to automated observations is still in progress, and the meteorological community still relies on observations taken manually by weather observers and transmitted into the international networks for use in global weather and climate models,” the WMO pointed out.

    “WMO will continue to monitor the situation, and the organization is working with its Members to mitigate the impact as much as possible,” Riishojgaard said.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job