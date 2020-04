In Berlin, failure to respect social distancing in the fight against the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic will be punishable by a fine of up to €500, the capital city council announced.

Besides the hefty social-distancing fine, “anyone who leaves home without good reason will have to pay a fine of between €10 and €100,” warned Berlin mayor Michael Müller.

In addition, a restaurant will be fined between €1,000 and €10,000 for staying open. The same rate applies to private individuals who welcome tourists into their homes or sublet their accommodation.

Each of Germany’s 16 regions has adopted its own fines to enforce the country’s coronavirus measures, which, like in Belgium, have been extended until at least 19 April. In some regions, the fine for not respecting distances is higher than in the capital, with those in the Hesse region risking to pay up to €1,000.

Germany counted 79,696 cases of coronavirus on Friday morning (an increase of over 6,000 in 24 hours) and 1,017 deaths, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

