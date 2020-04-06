 
Coronavirus: Number of deaths in Italy rises again
Monday, 06 April, 2020
    Monday, 06 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Number of deaths in Italy rises again
    Coronavirus: Number of deaths in Italy rises again

    Monday, 06 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The death toll due to the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Italy rose again on Monday, with 636 new deaths in 24 hours.

    After two consecutive days of a decline, the number of newly-reported deaths on Monday was 636, up from 525 on Sunday, Italy’s Civil Protection announced.

    Italy is the country hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with a total of 16,523 deaths for more than 132,000 cases. Hopes were high that the country was over its peak, after it recorded significant drops on Saturday and Sunday compared to the 766 deaths on Friday.

    The Brussels Times

