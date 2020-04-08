 
Coronavirus: Belgium leads ‘largest repatriation efforts in its history’
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 08 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Belgian fries begin to suffer...
Flanders reports over 600 coronavirus deaths in nursing...
Coronavirus: Belgium leads ‘largest repatriation efforts in its...
Despite coronavirus, pharmacies are dispensing less medicine...
Coronavirus: Germany keeps Belgian and Dutch borders open...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 08 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgian fries begin to suffer
    Flanders reports over 600 coronavirus deaths in nursing homes
    Coronavirus: Belgium leads ‘largest repatriation efforts in its history’
    Despite coronavirus, pharmacies are dispensing less medicine
    Coronavirus: Germany keeps Belgian and Dutch borders open
    Temporarily unemployed because of coronavirus: What now?
    Brussels Airlines flights could be reduced in the long term
    Over 30% of Belgian SMEs may not survive coronavirus crisis
    Coronavirus: EU secures €15 billion for vulnerable countries worldwide
    Coronavirus: Belgium pours €5 million into efforts to fast-track vaccine
    Coronavirus: Brussels plans to restart construction
    Belgium receives 1.6 million mouth masks ‘of good quality’
    ‘Too early’ for Belgium to loosen coronavirus lockdown, government task force warns
    Coronavirus: 66% drop in car traffic on Flemish motorways
    Delhaize spends €170 million on coronavirus safety measures
    Brussels speeds up traffic lights due to empty roads
    Coronavirus: Belgium surpasses 2,000 deaths
    Belgians research loss of taste as coronavirus symptom
    Belgium in Brief: Updated Lockdown Measures
    Coronavirus: dire predictions for Belgian economy
    View more

    Coronavirus: Belgium leads ‘largest repatriation efforts in its history’

    Wednesday, 08 April 2020
    Belgium is in the midst the '"biggest repatriation operation" in its history as countries across the world seal the borders and airlines ground flights amid the coronavirus pandemic. © Belga

    Over 5,000 Belgians have been flown back to their country since last month as Belgium undertakes the “largest repatriation operation” in its history amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    Since 18 March, Belgium has been carrying out “the biggest repatriation operation in our history,” Foreign Affairs Minister Philippe Goffin said in a press release.

    Goffin said “over 5000 Belgians” had already been repatriated and that 27 flights had been programmed to help citizens back from a number of countries, including South Africa, Nigeria, Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo or the Dominican Republic.

    Related News:

     

    The operation comes as countries across the world seal their borders in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, compounding a drop in air travel that has seen reeling commercial airlines ground their fleets.

    Nearly 1.5 million people across the world have contracted the new coronavirus (Covid-19) since it was first detected in a Chinese food market in December 2019, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.

    Goffin also beat back reports that Belgium’s repatriation efforts were “disadvantaging” citizens with dual nationalities, saying that “all Belgians” who fit repatriation criteria were welcomed.

    “Some countries, like Morocco or Burundi, have decided that their citizens, even those with dual nationality, cannot leave their territories,” the minister said, adding that they had sent a letter to Moroccan authorities “about the issue.”

    The ministry said that all Belgians and their relatives who were abroad for tourism, for work or studies or for family-related issues were eligible for repatriation.

    The lack of a “reasonably-priced” commercial alternative was also a “fundamental criteria” for eligibility, which explained that the ministry was not organising flights out of countries like Australia or New Zealand, for the time being.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job