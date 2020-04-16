 
‘You Clap for Me Now’: anti-racism poem goes viral
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 16 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Facebook to warn against fake news...
Coronavirus: UK extends lockdown ‘for at least next...
Coronavirus: Flanders refuses to allow visits to care...
Lockdown: what is a mass event?...
Global climate strike goes digital on April 24...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 16 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Facebook to warn against fake news
    Coronavirus: UK extends lockdown ‘for at least next three weeks’
    Coronavirus: Flanders refuses to allow visits to care centres
    Lockdown: what is a mass event?
    Global climate strike goes digital on April 24
    Coronavirus: Safety must be guaranteed before reopening DIY stores
    ‘You Clap for Me Now’: anti-racism poem goes viral
    Coronavirus: number of patients in hospital drops further
    Coronavirus: around 30% of STIB staff out sick
    Muslim Executive announces measures for Ramadan under lockdown
    Lockdown fines will top €1 million next week
    Coronavirus: 20% of nursing home residents test positive in Flanders’ first screening round
    Coronavirus: Explaining Belgium’s rising infections
    Coronavirus has cost Brussels economy five billion, says trade federation
    Belgium in Brief: Is Anyone Surprised?
    Businesses should prepare for getting back to work after May 3, says federation
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 34,809 confirmed cases
    ‘The worst is yet to come’ for Belgium’s hospitality industry
    Coronavirus: Visiting care centres is ‘possibility, not obligation’
    Coronavirus: Economic support and solidarity needed during and after the crisis
    View more

    ‘You Clap for Me Now’: anti-racism poem goes viral

    Thursday, 16 April 2020
    Credit: Creative commons

    A clip of several workers from essential professions in the UK reciting an anti-racism poem has gone viral, as the workers lament the fact that “you clap for me now”.

    The clip – which has been shared across the world in a short space of time –  features workers from ethnic minority backgrounds reading lines of a poem.

    With the opening line of “what the UK is most afraid of has come from overseas, taking our jobs and making it unsafe to walk the streets,” the poem takes phrases often directed at immigrants and repurposes them.


    The response to the video – which promoted the spread of the #YouClapForMeNow hashtag – has received a positive response on the whole, with a tweet by entertainer Tez being retweeted over 49,000 times as of publication.

    Speaking to the Guardian, the video’s producer, Sachini Imbuldeniya explained the inspiration behind the video. “The United Nations released a global brief to all creatives to spread messages of positivity, kindness and solidarity during these uncertain times. The brief was very open in terms of what content was created. My good friend and colleague Darren Smith wrote the poem. We both work together at Bridge Studio.”

    In the video’s description on Vimeo Imbuldeniya further elaborates.

    “You Clap for Me Now is a poem to remind us all that the large majority of ‘key workers’ are from Black and Minority Ethnic families. It is read out line-by-line by first, second and third-generation immigrants including doctors, nurses, teachers, shopkeepers, dentists, social workers, delivery drivers, broadcasters and more.”

    “Because we know – and they know – that it doesn’t matter where you come from. During this pandemic we are all humans together, fighting a common enemy,” she adds.

    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job