 
Coronavirus: lockdown leaves refugee women at high risk of violence
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 20 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: lockdown leaves refugee women at high risk...
Coronavirus spikes interest in Antwerp University’s epidemiology programs...
Coronavirus: Brussels schools will not organise final exams...
Why does Belgium have so many Coronavirus deaths?...
Exit strategy: Gradual lifting of lockdown measures without...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 20 April 2020
    Coronavirus: lockdown leaves refugee women at high risk of violence
    Coronavirus spikes interest in Antwerp University’s epidemiology programs
    Coronavirus: Brussels schools will not organise final exams
    Why does Belgium have so many Coronavirus deaths?
    Exit strategy: Gradual lifting of lockdown measures without return to normality
    Belgium in Brief: Back To School?
    Belgium needs a clear exit plan quickly, says Bart De Wever
    Garden and DIY shops reopen as Belgium loosens lockdown
    McDonald’s partially reopens in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 39,983 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: Germany relaxes lockdown measures
    Coronavirus: 40% of workers won’t change jobs
    Coronavirus: more clarity expected on summer weddings on Friday
    Cars banned from entering Brussels’ Parc de Woluwe
    Ministers consider a possible return to school
    Coronavirus: Triage points to be phased out from Monday
    Coronavirus: 45% of Belgians use television as main information source
    Coronavirus: Chinese laboratory denies accusations
    Coronavirus: Dutch PM to discuss measures with Flemish MP
    Coronavirus: Molenbeek adapts measures for Ramadan
    View more

    Coronavirus: lockdown leaves refugee women at high risk of violence

    Monday, 20 April 2020
    Credit: UNHCR/Ruben Salgado Escudero

    Displaced and refugee women and girls face a higher risk of gender-based violence amid the coronavirus crisis, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) warned on Monday.

    “They are among those most at-risk,” said UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Protection Gillian Triggs. “Doors should not be left open to abusers and no help spared for women surviving abuse and violence.”

    Due to confinement policies, these women risk ending up confined with their abusers, Triggs said, while others, having lost their livelihoods, “may be forced into survival sex [trading sex for basic needs] or child marriages by their families.”

    Related Articles

     

    “The consequences of Covid-19 also mean limited access to life-saving support, such as psycho-social, health and security services,” according to the UNCHR. Lockdown measures “make it difficult for women to access help while some services, including safe shelters, have been temporarily suspended, re-purposed or closed.”

    “Globally, our network of UNHCR protection staff are on high alert. Our life-saving programs for women and girls subjected to violence are being adapted where possible,” said Triggs. “In some locations they are now being managed remotely by social workers with the support of trained community volunteer networks.”

    In early April, authorities hired a hotel in Brussels, whose address is being kept secret, to be able to shelter victims of domestic violence during the lockdown.

    “Governments, together with humanitarian actors, must ensure that rising risks of violence for displaced and stateless women are taken into account in the design of national COVID-19 prevention, response and recovery plans,” Triggs said.

    “All women and girls have the right to a life free from all forms of violence. We must stand with displaced and stateless women and girls as we reiterate the Secretary General’s message and urge all governments to put all women and girls’ safety first as they respond to the pandemic,” the UNHCR concluded.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job