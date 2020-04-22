 
Netherlands to reopen primary schools from 11 May
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 22 April, 2020
Latest News:
Leaving lockdown: how it could happen in Belgium...
Coronavirus: Flemish mayors push for clarity on use...
The Flemish trust in science, but not so...
Netherlands to reopen primary schools from 11 May...
Coronavirus: transport firms want mandatory face masks...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 22 April 2020
    Leaving lockdown: how it could happen in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Flemish mayors push for clarity on use of face masks
    The Flemish trust in science, but not so much in scientists
    Netherlands to reopen primary schools from 11 May
    Coronavirus: transport firms want mandatory face masks
    Poll: 90% favour more teleworking after confinement
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s high death toll will deter tourists
    Face masks cost up to 2.5 times more in online pharmacies
    Coronavirus: Pharmaceutical industry feels ‘resilient’ to crisis
    All care centre staff in contact with residents advised to wear masks
    Brussels considers mass purchase of masks for general public
    Coronavirus: world famine could double in 2020
    Coronavirus: City of Brussels lowers speed limit to 20 km/h
    Coronavirus: increase systematic testing, academics say
    Decoration and paint shops want to reopen too
    Flemish schools should organise final exams, says Education Minister
    More than 170,000 coronavirus deaths worldwide
    Why some coronavirus tests give false negative results
    Coronavirus: Italy wants to phase-out lockdown from 4 May
    Coronavirus: almost half of infections happen before symptoms appear
    View more

    Netherlands to reopen primary schools from 11 May

    Wednesday, 22 April 2020
    In Belgium, school will start again in May, according to Walloon Minister-President Elio Di Rupo. Credit: Pixabay

    The Dutch government announced on Tuesday that it will partially reopen primary schools and day-care centres from 11 May, as part of an easing of measures to contain the coronavirus spread.

    Primary school pupils will be able to resume their classes on a “part-time” basis, alternating between school and home education, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said at a press conference. This followed the advice of government scientists that children appear to be less likely to contract and transmit the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    The Netherlands, which opted to promote the development of herd immunity and”smart containment” with more flexible rules than its neighbours, is following the example of Germany and some Scandinavian countries which have also started to reopen their schools.

    Related News

     

    “These are difficult compromises, but it is better to be careful now than to regret later,” Rutte warned. As for secondary schools, they can prepare for a partial reopening from 2 June, the prime minister said.

    The closure of restaurants and cafés has been extended until 19 May, and the ban on gatherings will be in place until 1 September.

    This extension means, among other things, that the football season will be suspended until at least the end of the summer, Rutte said.

    According to the latest count by the authorities, 34,134 cases of coronavirus have been detected in the Netherlands, including 3,916 deaths.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job