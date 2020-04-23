UK starts human trials of Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday

Ten volunteers will be set apart and given two separate doses of the vaccine, while the remaining 1,102 will be split into two groups, only one of which will receive ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 doses, while the other group is given another vaccine for control.
In announcing the trials, the university’s team said they aimed to have a vaccine ready for use by this autumn, with Hancock saying that the UK was working to increase production capabilities.
“We will invest in manufacturing capability to make it available for the British people as soon as humanly possible,” he said, in order to boost the efforts of the researchers to accelerate the vaccine process into the clinical trials phase.
“It’s pretty clear the world is going to need hundreds of millions of doses, ideally by the end of this year, to end this pandemic, to lead us out of lockdown,” Prof Adrian Hill, head of the university’s Jenner Institute, told the BBC.