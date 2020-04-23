 
UK starts human trials of Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 23 April, 2020
Latest News:
Investigations into two allegations of police violence in...
Coronavirus: Rock Werchter offers vouchers, not refunds...
Iran frees more than 1,000 foreign prisoners, but...
UK starts human trials of Covid-19 vaccine on...
Video game sales reach record high amid lockdown...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 23 April 2020
    Investigations into two allegations of police violence in Brussels
    Coronavirus: Rock Werchter offers vouchers, not refunds
    Iran frees more than 1,000 foreign prisoners, but not VUB professor Djalali
    UK starts human trials of Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday
    Video game sales reach record high amid lockdown
    Netherlands wants to fully open primary schools before the summer
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s excess mortality is 80%
    Excess mortality: up to 169% in some Flemish cities
    Coronavirus: Inviting friends over still not allowed, says De Block
    Belgium in Brief: An ‘Almost Criminal’ Leak
    Coronavirus: ‘keep teachers nearing retirement away from classrooms’
    Coronavirus: 230 new deaths, 211 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Banks increase estimates of economic damage
    Belgian hospital wants to research immunity to second infection
    Hotel Metropole faces closure with loss of 129 jobs
    Coronavirus: Only 3% have immunity, tests show
    Over half of people with Covid-19 symptoms go out unprotected: survey
    Coronavirus: animal hotels and shelters can reopen
    Major pollution of Scheldt river came from France
    Coronavirus: no fabric mask supply for general population yet
    View more

    UK starts human trials of Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday

    Thursday, 23 April 2020
    The UK government said it was "throwing everything" into the search for a Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: Stock image/Pexels

    The United Kingdom will begin human trials for a candidate vaccine against the new coronavirus (Covid-19) on Thursday, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced.

    Hancock said the UK is “throwing everything” into efforts to develop a vaccine, led by researchers at Oxford University’s Jenner Institute and the Oxford Vaccine Group.

    In a press conference announcing the start of the trials, which has been in preparation for at least a week, Hancock said the government was backing the trials with £20 million.

    Related News:

     

    “We are throwing everything at it and we are doing everything we can to support these cutting-edge vaccines,” Hancock said in a video statement posted on social media.

    Researchers are aiming to have tested the vaccine, named ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, on around 500 volunteers by mid-May, according to the BBC.

    The team leading the clinical trials are aiming to recruit a total of 1,112 participants across in Oxford, Southhampton, London and Bristol.

    Ten volunteers will be set apart and given two separate doses of the vaccine, while the remaining 1,102 will be split into two groups, only one of which will receive ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 doses, while the other group is given another vaccine for control.

    In announcing the trials, the university’s team said they aimed to have a vaccine ready for use by this autumn, with Hancock saying that the UK was working to increase production capabilities.

    “We will invest in manufacturing capability to make it available for the British people as soon as humanly possible,” he said, in order to boost the efforts of the researchers to accelerate the vaccine process into the clinical trials phase.

    “It’s pretty clear the world is going to need hundreds of millions of doses, ideally by the end of this year, to end this pandemic, to lead us out of lockdown,” Prof Adrian Hill, head of the university’s Jenner Institute, told the BBC.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job