 
One in five people infected with Covid-19 have no symptoms
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 04 May, 2020
Latest News:
Sale of masks in supermarkets is ‘slap in...
One in five people infected with Covid-19 have...
EU approves €7 billion state support for Air...
Coronavirus: GPs denounce lack of gear for large-scale...
Coronavirus: over 247,000 deaths worldwide...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 04 May 2020
    Sale of masks in supermarkets is ‘slap in the face’ of pharmacists
    One in five people infected with Covid-19 have no symptoms
    EU approves €7 billion state support for Air France
    Coronavirus: GPs denounce lack of gear for large-scale testing
    Coronavirus: over 247,000 deaths worldwide
    How to use, remove and wash a face mask?
    Coronavirus: ‘very unlikely’ that epidemic will end in a few months
    ‘Quarantine certificates’ to be issued by Belgian doctors
    Coronavirus: Belgium to expand testing
    Boris Johnson to announce deconfinement plan next Sunday
    Belgium in Brief: Phasing Out Of Lockdown
    Parental leave allowance increased by 25% during corona crisis
    Coronavirus vaccine could take years to develop, warns German Health Minister
    Coronavirus lockdown: what changes from 4 May?
    Not wearing mask on public transport faces €250 fine
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 50,267 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: Brussels will suffer from tourist downturn
    Uber to require drivers and passengers wear a mask
    Financial sector campaign to help consumers avoid online fraud
    Coronavirus: Belgium and the Netherlands reach tax deal on cross-border work
    View more

    One in five people infected with Covid-19 have no symptoms

    Monday, 04 May 2020
    © Belga

    One in five people infected with the novel coronavirus has no symptoms, according to a new study published on Monday.

    A team of researchers from the University of Bonn has conducted an in-depth study of the sick identified in Gangelt, a municipality with about 11,000 inhabitants in the district of Heinsberg, western Germany.

    The region is one of the most infected per capita in Germany following the spread of Covid-19 by an infected couple during carnival celebrations on 15 February.

    The study which is based on interviews and analyzes of 919 people from 405 households, draws conclusions on the fatality rate of the infection. In Gangelt, some 15% of the population have been infected. The death rate among these patients has reached 0.37%.

    Two or three weeks after the infection takes place, the immune system builds antibody responses against the virus, the study notes.

    Notably, asymptomatic infected individuals in the study present with substantial antibody concentrations.

    However a lack of virus neutralization does also not exclude a past infection as there is ample evidence that not all antibody responses neutralize but still may provide some degree of protective immunity.

    “If we extrapolate this figure to the nearly 6,700 deaths associated with Covid-19 in Germany, the total number of people infected would be estimated at around 1.8 million,” according to the authors of the study, which is a number “ten times greater than the total official number of reported cases.”

    “In Gangelt, 22% of the people infected showed no symptoms,” the study also reveals. “The fact that apparently one in five infections occurs without noticeable symptoms suggests that infected persons who secrete virus and can infect others cannot be reliably identified on the basis of recognizable symptoms of the disease,” Professor Martin Exner, co-author of the study, notes.

    The study also reveals that infections within the same family are fairly low and that more generally, the infection rate appears “very similar in children, adults and the elderly and apparently does not correlate to a certain age or gender.”

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job