Thalys to increase service again from 9 June...

The French-Belgian high-speed train operator Thalys will start operating more trains again from 9 June.

Up until 8 June, Thalys will keep its minimal service, with one return journey between Brussels and Paris, and one return journey between Brussels and Amsterdam per day.

However, as of 9 June, more Thalys high-speed trains will be operated again. “We will operate around 20% of our offer then,” spokesperson Mattias Baertsoen told VRT.

In practice, this means that there will be five return journeys between Paris and Brussels per day. Two of those will continue from Brussels to Amsterdam, and back. On Sundays, only four journeys will be made, according to Thalys’ website.

On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, one IZY train (Thalys low-cost train) will run in both directions between Paris and Brussels.

The announced offer is valid until 11 July.

During this period, high-speed trains will not serve the Marne La Vallée and Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport stations, and the Thalys trains will not run to Bordeaux this summer. The other summer connection, to Marseille, will start from 12 July, at the earliest.

Since Monday 4 May, Thalys passengers have to wear a face mask, following the guidelines of the Belgian authorities. Earlier, Eurostar also made face masks mandatory.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times