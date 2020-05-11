 
Potential links between Kawasaki children disease and Covid-19 reported in New York
Monday, 11 May, 2020
    Monday, 11 May 2020
    Potential links between Kawasaki children disease and Covid-19 reported in New York
    Potential links between Kawasaki children disease and Covid-19 reported in New York

    Monday, 11 May 2020
    © Belga

    The Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, said on Sunday that he is “seriously concerned” about an increase in a syndrome affecting children that scientists believe is linked to the novel coronavirus.

    38 cases of pediatric inflammation have been detected in New York, which may be linked to Covid-19, state officials report.

    In the state of New York, three deaths linked to this syndrome have been recorded, including one in New York City, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced over the weekend.

    The symptoms are fever, rash, abdominal pain, and vomiting. One of the victims was five years old.

    “What it does is, basically, in a child’s body triggers an intensive, almost overwhelming immune system response. And that actually causes harm to the body,” de Blasio explained.

    All children with these symptoms in the state, would now be tested for Covid-19 and for potential antibodies.

    Governor Cuomo said at least 73 children in New York State had developed the disease, similar to the Kawasaki disease.

    So far, 47% of the confirmed cases have tested positive for the new coronavirus, and 81% had its antibodies, which means that they have been infected with the virus since the start of the epidemic.

    Researchers still don’t know whether coronavirus caused the syndrome. But this is under investigation, the governor said.

    The Kawasaki disease mainly affects children under five years old. Its origin is unknown but may be due to an infection triggering an autoimmune response in those who are genetically predisposed.

    The Brussels Times

