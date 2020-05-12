 
Coronavirus: genetic sequencing could help contact tracing
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 12 May, 2020
Latest News:
More details on Spain’s 14-day traveller quarantine...
China launches two satellites to support ‘Internet of...
Colruyt invests in Brussels’ insect-based bars...
What’s on Belgium’s Security Council’s agenda tomorrow...
Coronavirus: genetic sequencing could help contact tracing...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 12 May 2020
    More details on Spain’s 14-day traveller quarantine
    China launches two satellites to support ‘Internet of Things’ project
    Colruyt invests in Brussels’ insect-based bars
    What’s on Belgium’s Security Council’s agenda tomorrow
    Coronavirus: genetic sequencing could help contact tracing
    Many Covid-19 patients in intensive care units are overweight
    Italians can get up to €500 in subsidies to buy a new bicycle or e-scooter
    Botanic garden will livestream fetid bloom of world’s largest flower
    Flemish schools futher reduce pupils returning to class
    Exit strategists ignore mobility impact, Belgian experts warn
    Ryanair flights from Brussels and Charleroi to resume in July
    Brussels Airlines to cut 1,000 jobs amid coronavirus slump
    China fears a resurgence of coronavirus in Wuhan
    Belgium in Brief: On To Phase 2?
    EU auditors: European Investment Advisory Hub underspent its budget
    Coronavirus: 65 new deaths, 43 hospital admissions in Belgium
    De Lijn staff threaten to strike over safety rules
    Brussels pours half a million into new cycling infrastructure
    Belgium’s Security Council will discuss exit phase 2 on Wednesday
    Spain: 14-day quarantine for incoming travellers
    View more

    Coronavirus: genetic sequencing could help contact tracing

    Tuesday, 12 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Studying the sequences of the different genes of the new coronavirus is complementary to contact tracing strategies, the University of Liège (ULiège) said on Tuesday.

    ULiège has been studying how the chemical building blocks of the new coronavirus’ (Covid-19) genes are arranged, and presented its first results. The sequencing allows to specifically identify outbreaks and target groups of people who need to be monitored, which should facilitate virus surveillance strategies in the context of deconfinement.

    The human genetics team of Professor Vincent Bours at ULiège and a team at the Catholic University of Leuven (KULeuven) have published sequences of coronavirus genomes on the international Nextrain platform. The large-scale sequencing by Nextrain makes it possible in particular to identify mutations in the virus.

    Related Articles

     

    The researchers are now recommending targeting at least two genes for screening tests, so as not to miss out on possible mutations in the virus. 

    The sequences generated by ULiège and KULeuven laboratories have been shared with Simon Dellicour, an epidemiologist at the Free University of Brussels (ULB), who has carried out several studies based on these sequences. 

    These studies showed that multiple strains of the virus came into Belgium. Measurements of the different virus strains before and after the lockdown showed that the confinement had the desired effect and considerably slowed down the spread of the virus in Belgium.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job