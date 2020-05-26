Health workers to protest in public hospitals on Wednesday

Socialist union CGSP will organise several symbolic actions in Belgium’s public hospitals this Wednesday to demand a refinancing of healthcare and a revaluation of jobs in the healthcare sector, it announced on Tuesday.

The aim of these actions is to remind the federal government of its commitment to discussions with the unions, the CGSP said.

“The withdrawal of the two royal decrees that we are contesting is a first step,” added CGSP’s Olivier Nyssen, referring to decrees aimed at avoiding shortages of nurses in the event of a second wave of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

“Now we are waiting for the meetings, and the government has to set an agenda” for discussions with the unions.

Health workers in the public sector will form a human chain in front of the ISPCC hospital in Charleroi and observe a minute’s silence at Liège’s CHR de la Citadelle. General assemblies will also be organised near other hospitals and the union will be distributing leaflets.

The CGSP is calling in particular for a refinancing of social security and thus of healthcare, recruitment of additional hospital personnel, an improvement in working conditions and a new assessment of personnel functions and salary scales.

The CGSP’s actions could become tougher if union discussions do not start, it warned.

The Brussels Times