Tuesday, 26 May, 2020
    Coronavirus: classmates and teachers quarantined after child tests positive

    Tuesday, 26 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A child who attended daycare in a primary school in Kapellen (Antwerp province), tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to the Go!, the Flemish community education network.

    Classmates and teachers who have been in contact with him for more than fifteen minutes have to observe a two-week quarantine.

    The child had no symptoms and the virus was detected somewhat by chance, GO! said. “He had to undergo a small operation and was tested before being admitted.”

    “In addition, both of his parents work at the school, one in the nursery section and the other in primary school.” His parents have been quarantined as well.

    The school’s primary section remains open for the time being, but the daycare centre must remain closed.

    The Brussels Times