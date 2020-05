Member of Parliament Michael Freilich questions how a Luxembourg company won the contract for 15 million face masks, daily newspapers Het Laatste Nieuws and De Morgen reported on Thursday.

At the end of April, the Ministry of Defence had to look for a supplier for 18 million cloth face masks, an order worth around €40 million.

Textile companies that had submitted a correct dossier were rejected for reasons that were not very obvious, according to Freilich.

“Defence excluded several files from other companies without good reason,” Freilich said. At least seven companies were informed that they were refused because there was no reference in the file. Freilich refuted this.

One Belgian company supported these accusations. “We have proof that we sent a reference, but we were still turned down because there was no reference,” said Pol Speleers of Seyntex.

The MP sent a letter to the Court of Audit asking to have the file examined.

