Flanders to compensate health sector up to €95 million
Friday, 29 May 2020
Credit: Belga
The Flemish government has decided to compensate care institutions for the exceptional costs incurred during the coronavirus crisis, Welfare Minister Wouter Beke announced on Friday.
The measure is expected to cost a maximum of €95 million.
De zorgsector maakte in de coronacrisis extra kosten voor beschermingsmateriaal en de aanpassing van infrastructuur. Geldzorgen is wel het laatste wat de zorgverleners nu nodig hebben. De Vlaamse Regering zorgt voor de nodige compensaties. Meer hierover 👇 https://t.co/cxpJpna0OA
Translation: The healthcare sector incurred additional costs during the corona crisis for the purchasing of equipment and infrastructure. Money worries are the last thing healthcare providers need now. The Flemish Government is providing the necessary compensation. More on this.
The measure will concern hospitals as well as nursing homes and homes for the disabled, the minister said.
A lump sum will be offered. It can be exceeded if the institution can prove additional costs.