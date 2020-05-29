Flanders to compensate health sector up to €95 million

The Flemish government has decided to compensate care institutions for the exceptional costs incurred during the coronavirus crisis, Welfare Minister Wouter Beke announced on Friday.

The measure is expected to cost a maximum of €95 million.

De zorgsector maakte in de coronacrisis extra kosten voor beschermingsmateriaal en de aanpassing van infrastructuur. Geldzorgen is wel het laatste wat de zorgverleners nu nodig hebben. De Vlaamse Regering zorgt voor de nodige compensaties. Meer hierover 👇 https://t.co/cxpJpna0OA — Wouter Beke (@wbeke) May 29, 2020

Translation: The healthcare sector incurred additional costs during the corona crisis for the purchasing of equipment and infrastructure. Money worries are the last thing healthcare providers need now. The Flemish Government is providing the necessary compensation. More on this.

The measure will concern hospitals as well as nursing homes and homes for the disabled, the minister said.

A lump sum will be offered. It can be exceeded if the institution can prove additional costs.

The Brussels Times