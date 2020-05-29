 
Flanders to compensate health sector up to €95 million
Friday, 29 May, 2020
    Flanders to compensate health sector up to €95 million

    Friday, 29 May 2020
    The Flemish government has decided to compensate care institutions for the exceptional costs incurred during the coronavirus crisis, Welfare Minister Wouter Beke announced on Friday.

    The measure is expected to cost a maximum of €95 million. 

    Translation: The healthcare sector incurred additional costs during the corona crisis for the purchasing of equipment and infrastructure. Money worries are the last thing healthcare providers need now. The Flemish Government is providing the necessary compensation. More on this.

    The measure will concern hospitals as well as nursing homes and homes for the disabled, the minister said. 

    A lump sum will be offered. It can be exceeded if the institution can prove additional costs.

    The Brussels Times