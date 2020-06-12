Coronavirus: over 7.5 million confirmed cases worldwide...

Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 7,529,910 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) have been reported worldwide, according to a report by AFP from official sources on Friday at 1:00 PM.

More than 7,529,910 confirmed cases of infection have been officially reported in 196 countries and territories, since the start of the epidemic. At least 3,361,200 of them are now considered recovered. The virus also claimed at least 421,691 lives.

This number of diagnosed cases, however, reflects only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Some countries test only severe cases, others use the tests primarily for tracing purposes, and many countries only have a limited testing capacity.

The United States, which recorded its first coronavirus-related death in early February, is the most affected country in terms of both deaths and cases, with 113,820 deaths out of 2,023,347 confirmed cases.

After the United States, the most affected countries are the United Kingdom with 41,279 deaths for 291,409 confirmed cases, Brazil with 40,919 deaths (802,828 cases), Italy with 34,167 deaths (236,142 cases), and France with 29,346 deaths (192,364 cases).

China, without the territories of Hong Kong and Macao, officially counted a total of 83,064 cases, including 4,634 deaths, and 78,365 recoveries. In the last 24 hours, China recorded only 7 new cases, and 0 deaths.

Europe totalled 186,453 deaths (2,355,474 cases) on Friday at 13:00, the United States and Canada 121,870 deaths (2,120,877 cases), Latin America and the Caribbean 74,320 deaths (1,520,169 cases), Asia 21,805 deaths (782,699 cases), the Middle East 11,208 deaths (524,433 cases), Africa 5,904 deaths (217,590 cases), and Oceania 131 deaths (8,671 cases).

This assessment was based on data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Brussels Times