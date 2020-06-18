Coronavirus infection partially closes Walloon school...

The kindergarten and primary sections of the Notre-Dame de Basse-Wavre school (Walloon Brabant) have been closed after a primary school pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

In the past days, several schools have closed in Brussels – in Schaerbeek, Molenbeek and Woluwe-Saint-Pierre – after pupils tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

Parents were informed of the measure on Wednesday evening. All children are asked to remain in quarantine for two weeks as a precautionary measure. As such, the school will not reopen before the summer holidays.

Related Articles

“The bubble principle could not be fully respected and the student in question could have been in contact with other students and members of the teaching staff,” said Pierre Squifflet, Director General of the Federation of Free Medical and Social Centres of Walloon Brabant (PSE).

“The school’s organising authority and the PSE centre, on the advice of the referring doctor, have decided to close the basic school,” Squifflet said.

No other cases were recorded in the schools of Walloon Brabant that fall under Squifflet’s responsibility.

The situation at Basse-Wavre illustrates, in his view, the difficulty of enforcing preventive health measures within schools.

“It’s the reality of the schools that makes it complex, including the need for institutions to maintain daycare facilities.”

This decision to close does not concern the school’s secondary section.

The Brussels Times