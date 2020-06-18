Marc Van Ranst becomes ambassador of 100km Covid Challenge

Virologist Marc Van Ranst is the face of the ‘100km Covid Challenge,’ a virtual event replacing the yearly Dodentocht (‘Journey of the Dead’).

The Dodentocht is a yearly event which involves walking 100 kilometres. The challenge draws tens of thousands of hikers each year and was scheduled to take place on 14 August this year, with a limit of 13,000 walkers for the popular event.

The Dodentocht’s 51st edition was cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis and replaced by a virtual alternative known as the ‘100km Covid Challenge’.

The challenge involves walking at least 100 kilometres between 13 July and 9 August, either in several smaller chunks or in one go, as is the case for the real Dodentocht.

Over 7,000 people, nearly 60% of which are women, have already enrolled in the 100km Covid Challenge. They come from over 20 countries including the UK, Denmark, Canada, the United States and South Africa.

Van Ranst is joined as ambassador of the challenge by fellow virologist Steven Van Gucht and RSC Anderlecht CEO Karel Van Eetvelt.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times