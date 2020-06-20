 
Blood type has a role in Covid severity, study shows
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 20 June, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Restaurants and small businesses to reopen in...
Coronavirus: Russian deaths pass the 8,000-mark...
Luxembourg to test its entire population for Covid-19...
Sunday marks “Mid-summer” and the longest day of...
Blood type has a role in Covid severity,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 20 June 2020
    Coronavirus: Restaurants and small businesses to reopen in New York on Monday
    Coronavirus: Russian deaths pass the 8,000-mark
    Luxembourg to test its entire population for Covid-19
    Sunday marks “Mid-summer” and the longest day of the year
    Blood type has a role in Covid severity, study shows
    No extra charge for bicycles on SNCB trains for the rest of the year
    Symbolic action in support of refugees at Brussels Stock Exchange
    Telling the truth in a post-truth world
    The world has entered a “dangerous phase,” WHO warns
    Coronavirus: 74 new cases, two new deaths since yesterday
    European Parliament decides to investigate animal transport in the EU
    Coronavirus-Belgium: About 600 health care workers hospitalised since mid-March
    Bruges mayor out of danger after stabbing incident
    Surge in customer complaints against airlines in Belgium
    Continued high death toll in United States as 705 people die from Coronavirus on Friday
    Billy the wolf, hit by a bus near Turnhout, but survives the accident
    2020 will be a difficult year for Belgian brewers, and disaster looms
    Weekly testing will cost Belgian football league 650,000 EUR
    European Council on recovery fund ends in disagreement
    Criminal investigation into government masks contract
    View more

    Blood type has a role in Covid severity, study shows

    Saturday, 20 June 2020
    © Belga

    A person’s blood group has an influence on their chances of becoming severely ill when infected by the coronavirus, according to an international study carried out on nearly 4,000 people in two countries.

    The study shows that patients with blood type A have 45% more than average chance of developing severe symptoms of the disease Covid-19 caused by the virus. The majority of fatal cases involve serious respiratory failure requiring respirator support in intensive care.

    The study looked at 835 patients and 1,255 control subjects in Italy, and 775 patients and 950 control subject in Spain – two of Europe’s earliest and most affected countries.

    They then looked to see if there was evidence that genetic factors could be linked to the likelihood of developing serious symptoms of Covid-19.

    And indeed, they discovered a link between blood type A and the development of severe symptoms.

    Despite what the Belgian Red Cross has described as a “particularly high-quality” study, the organisation said there was no reason to panic.

    It is not because you have blood type A that you will end up in hospital with serious breathing problems once you become infected with the coronavirus,” said Nena Testelmans, a science journalist who works for the Red Cross in Flanders.

    It is not yet even sure that your blood type has an impact on the course of the disease when you are infected. and there are also many other factors that determine that course.”

    Among those unrelated risk factors are high-risk conditions such as obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, and most of all age. More than half of all confirmed cases were over the age of 60, with 40% over the age of 70.

    More than half of all deaths were people aged over 75, according to figures from federal health institute Sciensano.

    The Red Cross stressed – following the basic scientific principle that correlation is not causation – that the connection, however respectable the study, requires more work to determine the exact link, and the mechanism by which blood type affects health outcomes.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times