 
Sanofi, GSK, AstraZeneca, Moderna: The race towards a covid-19 vaccine
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 27 June, 2020
Latest News:
Sanofi, GSK, AstraZeneca, Moderna: The race towards a...
Monks of Westvleteren sign up 80,000 customers in...
EU to bar Americans from entering Europe...
Coronavirus: Between 5% and 8% of Americans infected...
Scotland’s whisky exporters worried by prospect of additional...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 27 June 2020
    Sanofi, GSK, AstraZeneca, Moderna: The race towards a covid-19 vaccine
    Monks of Westvleteren sign up 80,000 customers in one year
    EU to bar Americans from entering Europe
    Coronavirus: Between 5% and 8% of Americans infected
    Scotland’s whisky exporters worried by prospect of additional U.S. customs duties
    Organ donations will now be possible online
    Belgium averages 92 infections per day, slight increase over the last week
    Behind the statues, European colonialism persists in Africa’s diamond mines
    Revealed: Chinese companies flooded world market with fake face masks
    Hospital staff pay video tribute to Belgian public
    Nine out of 10 domestic cats are sterilized in Belgium
    Israel has the openly gayest parliament in its history
    Mark Zuckerberg announces stricter Facebook policy on hate messages
    Belgians can now track coronavirus per municipality
    Euro area GDP to contract by more than 10% in 2020
    Vogue names Belgian Elisabeth among world’s most stylish princesses
    Belgium averages 89 infections per day, epidemic is slowing down
    The Rock and Von der Leyen join forces to fight the coronavirus
    ‘Lowest point’ of economic crisis probably passed, says European Central Bank President
    Congo arrests three Belgians over racist comments about Brussels mayor
    View more

    Sanofi, GSK, AstraZeneca, Moderna: The race towards a covid-19 vaccine

    Saturday, 27 June 2020
    © Belga

    Sanofi, one of the world’s main vaccine producers, is working on the development of two vaccines against Covid-19, expected to be produced in 2021.

    The French company claims to be very well placed to produce a vaccine, which would be reliable and available in large quantities.

    Another vaccine, developed by British GSK, uses so-called recombinant DNA technology, already used for an influenza vaccine. It is expected to undergo clinical trials in September and be available in the first half of 2021, a little earlier than what Sanofi initially announced. The group says it can produce up to a billion doses a year.

    Sanofi would welcome the success of any laboratory that offers an effective and safe vaccine, but “there is a good chance that it will not happen. We are a little slower but we are more likely to succeed,” assured Sanofi’s managing director Paul Hudson during a press briefing earlier in the week.

    Sanofi is also collaborating with Translate Bio, a US based biotechnology company, for a vaccine based on mRNA technology. The laboratory plans to start a phase I clinical study by the end of the year and, if positive, obtain approval in the second half of next year for mass production.

    Other laboratories have already started clinical trials, including American biotech Moderna, which wants to enter its third and last phase in July.

    British Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford say they expect results this fall on the effectiveness of the vaccine they are currently jointly developing.

    Asked about this apparent delay compared to Sanofi’s competitors, Hudson confidently said: “We are the only vaccine in the race that offers a proven platform that works on a large scale,” based on the recombinant DNA technology. “Our over 70% probability of obtaining efficacy (on the vaccine) is probably higher than anyone else’s.”

    Sanofi, which had caused anger in May by mentioning the possibility of serving the United States first, reiterated its desire to make its potential vaccine available to all.

    The Brussels Times