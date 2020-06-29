 
Brussels Airlines postpones long-distance flights to August
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 29 June, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus pandemic is far from over, warns WHO...
Brussels’ AB will resume concerts from September...
Brussels Airlines postpones long-distance flights to August...
Chinese army begins trials of coronavirus vaccine among...
Boris Johnson challenged to do 50 pushups by...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 29 June 2020
    Coronavirus pandemic is far from over, warns WHO
    Brussels’ AB will resume concerts from September
    Brussels Airlines postpones long-distance flights to August
    Chinese army begins trials of coronavirus vaccine among its ranks
    Boris Johnson challenged to do 50 pushups by political rival
    Former state virologist: use of face masks is ‘absolute necessity’
    Belgian rail accused of ‘deliberately’ exporting coronavirus to the coast
    Coronavirus will create a new Brussels: Here’s what it will look like
    What travellers going to Greece have to do from 1 July
    Walloon education minister details coronavirus plan for higher education
    Coronavirus: Brussels’ excess mortality rose by 50% during first wave
    Brussels restaurant criticised for charging €5 Covid-19 supplement
    Belgium shortens mandatory quarantine after Covid-19 exposure
    No protection for holidaymakers who break rules abroad, warns minister
    Which 14 countries are expected to be allowed to travel to the EU?
    Flanders promises €35 million for IT equipment for schools
    Anderlecht bans drinking on certain streets from 1 July
    Theo Francken says N-VA’s door is ‘open’ to the far-right
    1 in 8 job seekers in Flanders cannot speak Dutch
    Belgium in Brief: Does Phase 4 Ruin Your Summer Holiday?
    View more

    Brussels Airlines postpones long-distance flights to August

    Monday, 29 June 2020
    Credit: Brussels Airlines

    As the European Union has not yet announced a decision about the reopening of its external borders, Brussels Airlines has pushed back the resumption of its long-haul flights to August.

    “Due to the continuing travel restrictions, and the fact that we do not yet have authorisations to go to most countries, we are forced to postpone our commercial flights to Africa and America until August,” Wencke Lemmes, a spokesperson for Brussels Airlines, told The Brussels Times.

    The airline’s initial plan was to restart long-distance flights on 22 June, first to Africa, and then also to America.

    On 18 June, Brussels Airlines was still hoping to resume flights outside the Schengen zone in July, as it said that Belgians were definitely not afraid to fly.

    Related News:

     

    “However, as travel restrictions are still in force, and we have not yet received authorisation, we had to slow it down until August,” Lemmes added. However, that planned restart is also subject to the approval of the local authorities.

    “Additionally, our passengers also need to be able to plan their journeys, of course,” Lemmes said, adding that logistical reasons played a large role in the decision, and that it is “a very big challenge” to plan flights in such a short period of time.

    “It is important that we know as early as possible which countries will reopen their borders and when,” she said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times