Coronavirus: United States surpasses 130,000 deaths...

On Monday, the United States passed the 130,000 mark of deaths due to the new coronavirus (Covid-19), according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

At noon on Monday in Washington, 2,888,729 confirmed cases had been recorded, and 130,0007 deaths.

In absolute figures, the United States has been the most affected country in the world. Additionally, the country has been experiencing a serious spike in infections since the month of June, which has pushed several states to suspend their deconfinement process, or even to go backwards by closing bars.

The daily number of infections recorded reached a record of 57,683 cases on Saturday.

While the 100,000 deaths mark had been passed on 27 May, President Donald Trump is pleased that the number of daily deaths is falling, even if several experts believe that it could follow the curve of new cases and rise again in several weeks.

However, a further shutdown of the US economy is not on the agenda, following the catastrophic employment figures in March and April.

The Brussels Times