 
Sweden no longer a ‘red travel zone’ for Belgians
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 15 July, 2020
Latest News:
Sweden no longer a ‘red travel zone’ for...
National Security Council: Belgium will not further relax...
Belgium postpones decision on bringing back public to...
EU calls for increased flu vaccination ahead of...
World Cup final scheduled for December 2022...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 15 July 2020
    Sweden no longer a ‘red travel zone’ for Belgians
    National Security Council: Belgium will not further relax measures today
    Belgium postpones decision on bringing back public to sports events
    EU calls for increased flu vaccination ahead of second coronavirus wave
    World Cup final scheduled for December 2022
    Belgium in Brief: Has The Second Wave Started?
    Luxembourg court could free Maddie McCann suspect tomorrow
    Airlines beg passengers to take vouchers over refunds
    Struggling music industry to receive €2.5 million in EU funds
    Belgium ‘ready’ to take stricter measures if infections keep rising
    Money troubles postpone Brussels Airlines schedule expansion
    Apple and Ireland win their fight against a €13bn tax bill
    Lisbon’s partial reconfinement extended until end of July
    Belgium’s National Security Council will announce latest measures from 1:00 PM
    Face masks could bring coronavirus under control within weeks
    18-year-old dies of coronavirus in Brussels
    Bpost resumes postal services to 26 blocked countries
    Relaxing lockdown measures: Will they or won’t they?
    A third attempt at simplifying Belgium’s Traffic Light Travel system
    Bulgarian prime minister refuses to resign amidst anti-corruption protests
    View more
    Share article:

    Sweden no longer a ‘red travel zone’ for Belgians

    Wednesday, 15 July 2020
    Credit: Flickr/Stefan Lins (CC BY 2.0)

    Belgium no longer considers Sweden a “red travel zone,” but has changed the country’s colour to orange, meaning that it is no longer an obligation for returning travellers to quarantine.

    Travellers returning from what Foreign Affairs marked as orange zones on its website are still asked to go into quarantine and be tested, but on a voluntary basis.

    As of Wednesday, the orange zones within the EU are Upper Austria in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Aragon and Catalonia in Spain, Luxembourg, Algarve and Alentejo in Portugal, Moravskoslezský in the Czech Republic, Śląskie in Poland, Romania, Midland, North East & Yorkshire, Northern Wales and Northern Ireland in the UK, Sweden, and Ticino in Switzerland.

    Related News:

     

    Additionally, Trento in Italy has also been marked green as of Wednesday, making the entire country a safe zone again.

    The complete list of all the colour codes for each country and region, which is updated every day, can be found on the website of Foreign Affairs.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times