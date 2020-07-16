Experts call for localised measures if a second coronavirus wave hits Belgium

The Group of Experts for an Exit Strategy (GEES) would advocate tailor-made measures for each province in case Belgium would face a second wave, De Standaard reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Interior Minister Pieter De Crem already said that a new lockdown would not involve the entire country, saying “there are many reasons” to avoid another nationwide lockdown, with the economy playing an important role in that perspective.

The measures should be as targeted as possible, the experts agreed. However, restricting the measures to areas that are too small is not desirable either, as this could lead to confusion. The provincial level could be a good compromise, according to the GEES.

Whatever happens with a second wave, children should definitely no longer be kept inside, according to the GEES. Daycares, kindergartens and primary schools should remain open as much as possible. Not only is that safe, the experts say, it also makes it possible for parents to do telework on a larger scale. If they have to close at the peak of the second wave, they should be the first to reopen.

The experts also outlined which companies should be the first to close in case of a resurgence. In essence, they advocate the lifo-principle: last in, first out. The sporting and cultural events will then be the first to shut down, followed by the hospitality industry, shops and companies that have no contact with consumers.

The Brussels Times