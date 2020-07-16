 
Coronavirus figures ‘not precise enough’ to follow current evolution, Emmanuel André says
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 16 July, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus figures ‘not precise enough’ to follow current...
Belgian intelligence knew of Russian bounties on troops...
Greenpeace rolls out 32m banner in the centre...
Marc Van Ranst under police protection following threats...
Belgium in Brief: ‘We Have Seen A Resurgence...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 16 July 2020
    Coronavirus figures ‘not precise enough’ to follow current evolution, Emmanuel André says
    Belgian intelligence knew of Russian bounties on troops in Afghanistan
    Greenpeace rolls out 32m banner in the centre of Brussels
    Marc Van Ranst under police protection following threats from extreme-right
    Belgium in Brief: ‘We Have Seen A Resurgence Of The Virus’
    European Court ruling threatens EU-US data sharing
    Black Lives Matter: statue of protester in Bristol removed after a day
    EU more prepared for future outbreaks but coordination still key
    Maggie De Block seen wearing Maggie De Block face mask
    Coronavirus: Crisis cost Heineken €300 million
    Belgian coast fights droughts by trying to turn sea water into drinking water
    Experts call for localised measures if a second coronavirus wave hits Belgium
    Australia: human remains found ‘highly unlikely’ to be missing Belgian tourist
    Belgium’s new coronavirus infections reach triple figures again
    Portugal challenges its orange travel zone status
    Orange travel zones ‘absolutely must exist’, says Belgian PM
    Belgians desert public transport en masse
    Malta and Norway become ‘green zones’ for Belgians
    Brussels police spread images of 12 looters after BLM protest
    ‘No big difference’: Belgium delays decision on further relaxations
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus figures ‘not precise enough’ to follow current evolution, Emmanuel André says

    Thursday, 16 July 2020
    Emmanuel André. Credit: Belga

    Virologist Emmanuel André expressed criticism on Thursday over the way Belgium is monitoring the coronavirus epidemic, while the number of infections has continued to rise in recent days.

    André used to serve as the francophone interfederal spokesman giving daily updates on the coronavirus figures and later briefly headed the interfederal contact tracing task force.

    “The figures smoothed over in time and space by Sciensano are not precise enough to follow the rapid evolution of the epidemic in several areas of the country. It is high time to change the surveillance mode to avoid an echo chamber phenomenon,” André tweeted.

    Related Articles

     

    During the period from 6 to 12 July, the number of confirmed cases increased by 12% compared to the previous week, with an average of 99.7 new infections per day, the Federal Public Health Service said Thursday on the basis of statistics from the public health institute Sciensano. Hospital admissions and deaths, meanwhile, continue to decrease.

    The Brussels Times