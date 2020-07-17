Two more Spanish regions now ‘orange travel zones’ for Belgians

Earlier today, Barcelona asked its residents to stay home as much as possible, but did not make it a legal order. Additionally, the Catalan government limited gatherings to 10 people and reduced the maximum capacity in bars and restaurants.
Belgians travelling to these regions also need to complay with these measures, according to Foreign Affairs, which is why the travel advice was updated again.
The rest of Belgium’s travel advice stays the same. The only “red travel zones” remain Leicester in the UK, and other parts of Spain and Portugal.
Travelling to those areas is not allowed, and anyone returning must be tested and quarantined.