 
Two more Spanish regions now ‘orange travel zones’ for Belgians
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 17 July, 2020
Latest News:
Two more Spanish regions now ‘orange travel zones’...
Nearly 22,000 Ostend beach spots already reserved for...
New coronavirus figures ‘should ring like an alarm...
Ryanair extends free rebooking by another month...
Brussels Region reveals 30 km/h road plans for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 17 July 2020
    Two more Spanish regions now ‘orange travel zones’ for Belgians
    Nearly 22,000 Ostend beach spots already reserved for the long weekend
    New coronavirus figures ‘should ring like an alarm bell’, health minister says
    Ryanair extends free rebooking by another month
    Brussels Region reveals 30 km/h road plans for 2021
    Weather Report: the sun returns this weekend
    Comparing Belgium’s current coronavirus figures to the rest of the crisis
    20,000 travellers at Brussels Airport for the first time since lockdown
    Dutch PM: Italy, Spain and Portugal will only get Covid-19 relief funds after reforms
    Belgium in Brief: ‘I think we should be concerned about this’
    Belgium specifies priority groups for future coronavirus vaccine
    Coronavirus: more infections, and more widespread across Belgium
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises to 1.033
    One year suspended for policeman who beat up refugee
    Coastal tax hike targets Belgium’s second home owners
    Belgium will run more trains for safe travel this holiday weekend
    Coronavirus: ‘This is the beginning of the second wave’
    Belgium’s new coronavirus infections break 100 per day again
    Coronavirus: Face masks are with us at least until winter
    Emma dethroned as most popular girl’s name in Belgium after 16 years
    View more
    Share article:

    Two more Spanish regions now ‘orange travel zones’ for Belgians

    Friday, 17 July 2020
    Credit: Wikipedia

    The Spanish regions of Catalonia (which includes Barcelona) and Aragon are now considered “orange travel zones” for Belgians.

    Code orange had already been in force for travellers from these regions returning to Belgium, but now also counts for those who travel there, according to Foreign Affairs.

    Travellers returning from an orange zone are asked to get tested and quarantined when they are back in Belgium, but it is not an obligation.

    Belgians departing to one of these regions are now also asked to have “increased vigilance” once they are there, and to comply with local measures.

    Related News:

     

    Earlier today, Barcelona asked its residents to stay home as much as possible, but did not make it a legal order. Additionally, the Catalan government limited gatherings to 10 people and reduced the maximum capacity in bars and restaurants.

    Belgians travelling to these regions also need to complay with these measures, according to Foreign Affairs, which is why the travel advice was updated again.

    The rest of Belgium’s travel advice stays the same. The only “red travel zones” remain Leicester in the UK, and other parts of Spain and Portugal.

    Travelling to those areas is not allowed, and anyone returning must be tested and quarantined.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times