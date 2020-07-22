Contract tracers ask National Security Council to make event attendance lists mandatory

Event organisers should collect all the surnames, first names and telephone numbers of those participating. “If an infected person has attended an event, the organisers will have to present this list to the contact tracers,” Moykens said.
The current contact tracing system has received a lot of criticism over the past few weeks. Moykens has said the contact tracing will be sped up and improved by the end of August. She also announced on 7 July that a Belgian contact tracing app would be ready over the course of September.