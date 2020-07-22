   
Contract tracers ask National Security Council to make event attendance lists mandatory
Wednesday, 22 July, 2020
    Contract tracers ask National Security Council to make event attendance lists mandatory

    Wednesday, 22 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Karine Moykens, the president of the Inter-federal Testing & Tracing Committee wants to make “attendance lists” compulsory for all events, various newspapers report on Wednesday.

    Moykens has asked the National Security Council, which meets again on Thursday, to effectively make such “attendance lists” mandatory for all events.

    Event organisers should collect all the surnames, first names and telephone numbers of those participating. “If an infected person has attended an event, the organisers will have to present this list to the contact tracers,” Moykens said.

    The current contact tracing system has received a lot of criticism over the past few weeks. Moykens has said the contact tracing will be sped up and improved by the end of August. She also announced on 7 July that a Belgian contact tracing app would be ready over the course of September.

