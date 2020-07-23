Belgian epidemiologist denounces lack of ‘firm measures’ from National Security Council

Van Damme had already pleaded before Thursday’s National Security Council for a limitation of the social bubbles from 15 to 10, but the National Security Council did not listen to that proposal by the virologists.
“They say they have won a first battle, which probably refers to handling the first wave, but the war is not over yet,” Van Damme said. “I’m afraid we’re going to end up in a yo-yo policy of taking turns relaxing and then having to tighten up. That’s not good either. We have to find a balance.”