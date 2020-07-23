   
Belgian epidemiologist denounces lack of ‘firm measures’ from National Security Council
Thursday, 23 July, 2020
    Belgian epidemiologist denounces lack of ‘firm measures’ from National Security Council

    Thursday, 23 July 2020
    Epidemiologist Pierre Van Damme. Credit: Belga

    Epidemiologist Pierre Van Damme is disappointed with the National Security Council’s latest decisions, he says on Thursday.

    “It’s five past midnight,” Van Damme told VTM Nieuws. “I was expecting firm measures.”

    “Prime Minister Wilmès is opting for the soft approach, but we don’t have much time,” he said. “We’re going to have to run a marathon for the next year and a half,” according to the Antwerp expert.

    Van Damme had already pleaded before Thursday’s National Security Council for a limitation of the social bubbles from 15 to 10, but the National Security Council did not listen to that proposal by the virologists.

    “They say they have won a first battle, which probably refers to handling the first wave, but the war is not over yet,” Van Damme said. “I’m afraid we’re going to end up in a yo-yo policy of taking turns relaxing and then having to tighten up. That’s not good either. We have to find a balance.”

