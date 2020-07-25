Nearly 200 Belgians gather to protest mandatory face masks
Saturday, 25 July 2020
Credit: Belga
Nearly 200 people are coming together in Aalter (West Flanders) on Saturday to protest against mandatory face masks.
Wearing face masks in public places – including busy shopping streets, markets and public buildings – is mandatory from Saturday, as was decided during Thursday’s National Security Council.
A group of 190 anti-mask people therefore decided to protest in the commune of Interior Minister Pieter De Crem. “But we will stick to the rules about face masks,” they said.
The protesters, who are not only resisting mandatory face masks but also a second lockdown, are all members of viruswaanzin.be (virus madness), which follows the example of a Dutch protest movement also called Viruswaanzin. The members are coming together for the founding meeting of the Belgian Viruswaanzin, and a few members of the Dutch group will also be present.