   
Coronavirus: Brussels ‘not far away’ from Antwerp-like situation, doctor warns
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 30 July, 2020
Latest News:
Dutch corona fatalities could be twice as high...
High temperatures on Friday: elderly and vulnerable people...
US to withdraw troops from Germany, relocate some...
Coronavirus: Brussels ‘not far away’ from Antwerp-like situation,...
Coronavirus hospitalisations soaring on Belgian coast...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 30 July 2020
    Dutch corona fatalities could be twice as high as reported
    High temperatures on Friday: elderly and vulnerable people asked to be vigilant
    US to withdraw troops from Germany, relocate some to Belgium
    Coronavirus: Brussels ‘not far away’ from Antwerp-like situation, doctor warns
    Coronavirus hospitalisations soaring on Belgian coast
    Average of 347 new coronavirus infections per day in Belgium, hospital admissions nearly double
    Catalonia relaxes containment measures in coronavirus hit city
    The Netherlands becomes ‘orange travel zone’ for Belgians
    Up to 800 million children worldwide have lead poisoning, 400,000 in Belgium
    Poison centre records surge of child poisonings with sanitising gel
    Health care agency examines legality of compulsory quarantine
    Almost 1 in 10 did not respect Belgium’s 15-person bubble
    Antwerp will enforce coronavirus curfew from tonight
    UK will not quarantine travellers from Belgium ‘for now’
    ‘Pestered’ Belgians sue Bill Gates and Belgium over coronavirus restrictions
    Belgian ICUs better prepared than during first coronavirus wave, expert says
    Coronavirus: curfew not ruled out for other Belgian cities
    SNCB announces more trains to the coast for busy weekend ahead
    Face masks now mandatory on all busy streets in Brussels
    Belgian PM releases explainer on new social contact rules
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Brussels ‘not far away’ from Antwerp-like situation, doctor warns

    Thursday, 30 July 2020
    Credit: Belga

    In Brussels, the percentage of positive tests for coronavirus is increasingly significant, chief doctor of the Cliniques Saint-Jean Kenneth Coenye told Flemish television programme Terzake on Wednesday.

    “This is worrying,” Coenye said. “I think a similar situation in Antwerp is not far away in Brussels.”

    “We carry out about 500 tests a week in our hospital. In the last ten days we had about 6.8% positive results,” Coenye told Terzake. “That’s much more than at the end of June. At that time we had 0.8% positive tests. That was around the national average at the time,” he explained.

    Related Articles

     

    An increase in positive tests was also seen in other Brussels testing centres, according to Terzake. In Anderlecht, there is talk of around 7% of positive tests. In Auderghem and Laeken, the percentage is reportedly around 3 to 4%.

    Coenye thinks a situation similar to Antwerp is near because there is “a similar population in the centre of Brussels as in areas of Antwerp where there are problems.”

    “They are people who often gather in large numbers under the same roof and people for whom life is largely spent on the streets,” he continued. “This means that in these population concentrations the virus spreads much more easily”.

    Coenye also said that a large proportion of people with an immigrant background test positive. “We have a lot of people with dual nationality who, for example, want to travel to Morocco and therefore take a test. People in their thirties or forties. Our biggest fear is that these people will infect their parents or grandparents.”

    The Brussels Times