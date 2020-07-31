No more ‘red zones’ for Belgian travellers in Portugal

In the latest update of Belgium’s travel advice on the website of the Foreign Affairs Department, Portugal no longer has any “red travel zones.”

Until now, travelling to the areas of Amadora, Odivelas, Sintra (Queluz-Belas/Massamá-Monte Abraão/Agualva-Mira Sintra/Algueirão-Mem Martins/Rio de Mouro/Cacém-São Marcos), Loures (Camarate, Unhos, Apelação/Sacavém-Pior Velho), Lisbon (Santa-Clara) was not allowed for people coming from Belgium.

From 31 July, the areas are accessible again, and Belgians who have been there no longer have to go into quarantine and get tested upon their return.

“At the end of June, the local authorities decided to put Lisbon and some of the surrounding municipalities in lockdown, so it was not possible to travel there and they were coloured red,” said Karl Lagatie, Foreign Affairs spokesperson. “Now those lockdowns have been lifted and Lisbon is turning orange, which means travel is possible, but there is increased vigilance.”

For travellers returning the larger Lisbon area as well as Algarve, quarantining and getting tested when back in Belgium is still recommended.

The only red zones at the moment are Lleida in Catalonia, and Huesca in Aragon, both in Spain, and the city and surrounding area of Leicester in the United Kingdom.

Additionally, after Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway, Slovenia has now also introduced a mandatory quarantine period for travellers from Belgium again.

