   
Belgian average rises to 490 new coronavirus infections per day
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 03 August, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus ‘circulating intensely on our territory again’, Crisis...
Over half of Brussels municipalities beyond new-case alarm...
The oldest Belgian woman dies aged 111...
Swiss red zone destinations vanish from Belgian holiday...
Union calls for undercover face mask checks on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 03 August 2020
    Coronavirus ‘circulating intensely on our territory again’, Crisis Centre says
    Over half of Brussels municipalities beyond new-case alarm threshold
    The oldest Belgian woman dies aged 111
    Swiss red zone destinations vanish from Belgian holiday tours 
    Union calls for undercover face mask checks on public transport
    UK to roll out millions of express Covid-19 tests
    Belgian average rises to 490 new coronavirus infections per day
    Leopold II statue defaced again in Africa Museum
    Heatwave on the way, warning of high levels of ozone
    Petition launched against transporting animals in extreme heat
    70 ha of forest up in flames in Ardèche, France
    Tik Tok’s owner prepared to sell its US section
    Antwerp’s hospitality sector warns against “de facto” confinement
    Coronavirus crisis in Israel: Demonstrations to save or trample democracy?
    Fight onboard KLM flight after two passengers refuse to wear masks
    US politician Ocasio-Cortez takes aim at ‘greatest Belgian ever’
    SpaceX spacecraft on its way back to Earth
    Belgium adds more countries and regions to its red list
    European Commission: “Europe has a duty to protect its minorities from racism and discrimination”
    Curfew imposed in Melbourne
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian average rises to 490 new coronavirus infections per day

    Monday, 03 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    An average of 490.7 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) between 24 and 30 July, according to new figures by the Sciensano Public Health Institute published on Monday.

    This represents an increase of 68% compared to the previous week.

    The number of new cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants – also known as the incidence – is also rising. For the two weeks running up to and including 30 July, 47.7 cases were recorded, compared to 44.3 per 100,000 inhabitants on Sunday.

    Related Articles

     

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 69,849, compared to 69,402 on Sunday. The total reflects all people who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    The number of hospital admissions is also increasing with an average of 24.4 per day, which is a 60% increase compared to the previous week.

    Sciensano also reported an average of 2.7 deaths per day. A total of 9,845 people have passed way from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times