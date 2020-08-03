Belgian average rises to 490 new coronavirus infections per day

An average of 490.7 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) between 24 and 30 July, according to new figures by the Sciensano Public Health Institute published on Monday.

This represents an increase of 68% compared to the previous week.

The number of new cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants – also known as the incidence – is also rising. For the two weeks running up to and including 30 July, 47.7 cases were recorded, compared to 44.3 per 100,000 inhabitants on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 69,849, compared to 69,402 on Sunday. The total reflects all people who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

The number of hospital admissions is also increasing with an average of 24.4 per day, which is a 60% increase compared to the previous week.

Sciensano also reported an average of 2.7 deaths per day. A total of 9,845 people have passed way from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times