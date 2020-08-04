   
Belgium passes mark of 70,000 coronavirus infections
Tuesday, 04 August, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    An average of 517.1 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) between 25 and 31 July, according to new figures by the Sciensano Public Health Institute published on Tuesday.

    This represents an increase of 60% compared to the previous week.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 70,314, compared to 69,849 on Sunday. The total reflects all people who have been infected and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    The number of new cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants – also known as the incidence – continues its upward trend. For the two weeks running up to and including 31 July, 51.2 cases were recorded, compared to 47.7 per 100,000 on Monday.

    The number of hospital admissions now stands at 22 per day, which is a 21% increase compared to the previous week.

    Sciensano also reported an average of 2.4 deaths per day. A total of 9,850 people have passed away from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times