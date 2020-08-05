   
Biotech company sues Belgian state over unpaid coronavirus tests
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 05 August, 2020
Latest News:
‘Belgium stands by Beirut’, says PM Wilmès...
Weather Report: Heatwave will last into next week...
Biotech company sues Belgian state over unpaid coronavirus...
Belgian killed in massive Beirut blasts as death...
Average of 535 new coronavirus infections per day...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 05 August 2020
    ‘Belgium stands by Beirut’, says PM Wilmès
    Weather Report: Heatwave will last into next week
    Biotech company sues Belgian state over unpaid coronavirus tests
    Belgian killed in massive Beirut blasts as death toll rises
    Average of 535 new coronavirus infections per day in Belgium
    Science: 21st century violins can sound as good as old
    Ostend mayor and SNCB reach deal on extra trains to Belgian coast
    2.5% of Italians may have antibodies against coronavirus
    KU Leuven staff want tougher punishment for students involved in deadly hazing
    ULB fake taxi rapist does not appeal against conviction
    Chinese state media: We won’t let the US ‘steal’ TikTok
    Brussels ponders ways to enforce mandatory coronavirus quarantines
    Brussels opens coronavirus testing centre for people without prescriptions
    Heatwave: Temperatures start to climb from Wednesday
    Coronavirus: deliberately coughing can lead to a red card in football
    Ilse Uyttersprot, former mayor of Aalst, found murdered
    Ex K3 member calls on Antwerpians to resist Covid-19 measures
    Former Spanish king leaves country amidst corruption scandal
    Booking.com lays off a quarter of its staff
    Belgium in Brief: Heading Home For The Summer
    View more
    Share article:

    Biotech company sues Belgian state over unpaid coronavirus tests

    Wednesday, 05 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    ZenTech, a biotech company from Liège, is starting summary proceedings against the Belgian state for not paying for an order of 1.25 million coronavirus (Covid-19) antibody tests, L’Echo reports on Wednesday.

    “We only ask that the state comply with the signed contract,” said Eric Poskin, spokesman for ZenTech.

    The Belgian state placed an order for 3.65 million tests with ZenTech in mid-April at a cost of €20 million. The federal medicines agency, the FAMHP, approved the tests at that time.

    A first batch of 200,000 tests was produced in April, and 800,000 followed the next month, with another 250,000 at the end of June. But there was no sign of life from the government, according to L’Echo.

    Related Posts

     

    Philippe De Backer, the minister in charge, told the media at the beginning of July that he wanted to re-examine the order, as recent analyses showed that antibodies disappeared after a few months. This made it less useful to clarify who was infected or not. But there was no concrete proposal, L’Echo reported.

    On Monday evening, ZenTech finally received a request to wait until 15 September, prompting the company to go to court. A verdict is expected at the end of August.

    De Backer is “not impressed,” he told francophone broadcaster RTBF. His cabinet “is negotiating with them, in a constructive atmosphere,” he said, not continuing further on the matter.

    The Brussels Times