Rising coronavirus infections cause extra mental distress, helpline says

One in four calls to Tele-Onthaal, a 24/7 help line, are related to coronavirus, Tele-Onthaal says on Thursday.

In the first half of July, only one in ten calls were related to coronavirus.

“A second wave in this term causes extra mental distress on all fronts,” Tele-Onthaal said. The service received 22% more calls in the past week than it does on average.

The focus of these conversations is less about the medical impact of the virus, and more about the social impact on all areas of life, according to Tele-Onthaal.

“On the other hand, corona does not form an explicit red line in many conversations, but it is an extra burden” or a factor that makes other life circumstances worse, the organisation said.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times